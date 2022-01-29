National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NATI. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

