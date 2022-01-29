Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 16,541 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $412.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

