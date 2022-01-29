Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

