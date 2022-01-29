Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 721,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

