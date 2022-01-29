Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $605,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

