Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $834,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.42 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

