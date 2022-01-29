Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.56.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $624.92 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

