Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.23. 14,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.49.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
About Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
