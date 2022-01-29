Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.23. 14,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

