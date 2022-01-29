NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 185,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

