NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.06 million and a PE ratio of 57.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCC. upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.52) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.90) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.62).

In related news, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,854.83).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

