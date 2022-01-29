Neblio Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Neblio has a market cap of $10.42 million and $127,227.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,921,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,615,818 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

