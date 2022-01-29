NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.73

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

About NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

