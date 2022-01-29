Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.48 and last traded at C$16.65. 61,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 70,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Cormark dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.70 million and a PE ratio of 16.35.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3214225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

