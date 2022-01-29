Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. 33,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,500. Network International has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

