NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a growth of 423.9% from the December 31st total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NRBO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

