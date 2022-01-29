NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.