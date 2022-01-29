Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.98

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 262077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

