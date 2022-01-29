Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NEXXY opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

