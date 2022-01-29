NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE NGL opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

