Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.14

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 5688833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

