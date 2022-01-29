Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Down 3.4%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 154,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 318,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NISN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

