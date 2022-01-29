Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Down 3.4%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 154,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 318,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.
About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.
