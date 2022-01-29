Nomura Initiates Coverage on Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Stock analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTDOY. Macquarie downgraded Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

