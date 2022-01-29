Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.25.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

