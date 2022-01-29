NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

