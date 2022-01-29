Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $132,985,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,880,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

