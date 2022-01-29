Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading 3.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $99.82. 16,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,918,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

