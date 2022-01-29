Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after buying an additional 158,914 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,796 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRIX stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

