Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

