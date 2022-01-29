O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 390.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.