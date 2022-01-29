O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

