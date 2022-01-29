O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

GIII stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

