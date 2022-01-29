O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,894 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCB opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

