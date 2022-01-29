O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

