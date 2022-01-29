O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.