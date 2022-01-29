Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 18.96.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.11. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 6.11 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

