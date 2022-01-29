Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OBE opened at C$9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.65. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.75.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

