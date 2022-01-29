OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 548.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$10.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OERLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

