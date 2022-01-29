Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,115 at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 1,115 ($15.04) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LON:OOUT opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. Ocean Outdoor has a 1 year low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

