OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.16 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $216,189.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

