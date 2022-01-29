Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 304.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 197,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 58.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 22.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 136,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Blue Bird by 99.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,452.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

