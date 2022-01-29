Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,850 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

