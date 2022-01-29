Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

