Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Big Lots worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

