Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after buying an additional 93,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 182,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.