OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $64.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMVKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

