Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $980,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 242,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

