Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.05. 3,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.