OP Bancorp (OPBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

