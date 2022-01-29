OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the third quarter worth $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in OP Bancorp by 167.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OP Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

