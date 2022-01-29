Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 15538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LPRO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,336,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

