Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 15538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LPRO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
